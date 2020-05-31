OCALA, Fla. — Patricia M. Coleman, 78, of the Villages Florida, died on May 28, 2020, at West Marion Hospital, Ocala, Fla., due to injuries sustained from a fall.
She was born on May 20, 1942, to Erick and Florence Beute in Erie, Pa.
Pat is a 1960 graduate of Lawrence Park High School and married James Coleman on Sept. 1, 1961. They had three children, Patti Anne (Cross), Erick, and Fred Coleman.
Pat worked as a cook for the Milton Area School District, Milton, and retired in 2002. She loved working around kids and it was not unusual to find her sneaking extra food and sharing her spare change with kids so that they could buy snacks.
In 2005, Pat and Jim retired to Florida. Pat was a member of the Celtic Club and Seniors on Spring Break. She enjoyed volunteering for Toys For Tots, gardening and reading. “Ma Pat” loved playing games and spending time with her family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who affectionately called her “Florida Grandma.”
Pat is survived by her husband, Jim Coleman; daughter Patti Anne married to Bill Cross, son Fred, and daughter-in-law Karen Coleman. Ma Pat adored her grandchildren Brian, Kristin and Terry Martin, Erick, Tessa, Christian, Katelyn, Alyssa, Matthew and Sarah, Robert and Krystle, and Whitney. Florida Grandma enjoyed her great-grandchildren children Carter, John Parker, Jackson, Harrison, Aliyah Parker, Graham, Kennedy, and Kailee.
Pat’s four loving sisters and brother-in-laws completed her family circle: Merce & Bill Benninghoff, Linda and Michael Gashgarian, Susan and Paul Jazenski, and Brenda Beute along with her nieces and nephews with their children.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a great-granddaughter Reagan Cross. She is now reunited with them along with her son Erick J. Coleman.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice in her name.
A celebration of life is to be announced.
Commented