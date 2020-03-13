MUNCY — James E. Powell, 77, of Muncy, passed away March 10, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna.
Jim was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Lewisburg. A U.S. Air Force veteran, he worked as a diesel mechanic for many years at Eastern Industries.
In addition to his parents, his wife, the former Joanne Derk and brother, Ernest Powell, preceded him in death.
Surviving are his daughters, Eva Parchuke and Rachel Rhoades; a stepson, Matthew Knittle, four grandchildren and a sister, Elizabeth Sweet.
A celebration of his life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion, 515 Legion Road, Muncy. Refreshments will be served.
For a complete obituary please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.