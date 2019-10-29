MILTON — Linda Kay (Neuhard) Wenrich, 56, of 703 Pine St., Milton, died at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she was a patient.
She was born Feb. 3, 1963, at Geisinger Medical Center, a daughter of Eugene Neuhard of Milton and the late Nancy (Seidel) Neuhard.
Linda was a 1981 graduate of Milton Area High School and a graduate of Empire Beauty School, Sunbury, and the McCann Business School.
Linda spent most of her life in Milton, except for eight years spent in York. She was currently employed at the White Deer Treatment Facility in Allenwood as an administrative assistant.
An active member of the Christ Weslyan Church, Milton, she also belonged to the Milton AMPS, a part of the ARK of the Susquehanna Valley.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Dale Robert “Rob” Wenrich, with whom she observed her 15th wedding anniversary on June 27, 2019; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Megan Boyer of Northumberland; one stepdaughter, Randi Wenrich and one stepson, Robbie Wenrich, both of Pinellas Park, Fla.; six grandchildren; two brothers, Scott Neuhard, and his wife Mary Beth of Northumberland and Stephen Neuhard and his partner, Tina, of Milton; one sister, Sharon Weaver of Milton; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in Christ Weslyan Church, Milton. There will be no viewing.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville. Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.