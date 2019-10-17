DOVER — Freda Mae Boop, age 89, of Providence Place in Dover, formerly of Manchester, died at 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Providence Place.
She was the wife of the late Robert I. Boop.
Born May 16, 1930, in Potts Grove, a daughter of the late John H. and Mary (Ocker) Zechman, she was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School, and was retired from Sylvania in York.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Manchester.
She loved music and enjoyed playing the piano and organ, and also loved animals. She enjoyed cooking and sharing time with her family, and especially loved the Christmas season.
Mrs. Boop is survived by two sons, Stephen R. Boop, and his wife Patricia, of Bradenton, Fla. and John G. Boop, and his wife Kathie, of York; a daughter, Barbara A. Sweitzer, and her husband Maurice “Skip” Sweitzer, of Manchester; five grandchildren, Lori, Janelle, Warren, Austin, and Bethany; five great-grandchildren, Kierra, Gage, Paige, Jayden, and Natalie.
She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew; a brother, Stoy Zechman; and three sisters, Frances “Peg” Shotzberger, Isabelle Brouse, and Pearl Ray.
Funeral services were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church, 66 S. Main St., Manchester, with her Pastor, The Rev. Beth Schlegel, STS, officiating. Burial was in Manchester Union Cemetery. William E. Little Funeral Homes Inc., 60 S. Main St., Manchester is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York PA 17406; or to Christ Lutheran Church, 66 S. Main St., Manchester PA 17345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.