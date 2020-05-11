NEW COLUMBIA — A private viewing for Robert T. Hartley, 82, of New Columbia, who died on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church, Watsontown followed by the private funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jason King officiating.
The service can be viewed online at 7 p.m. at the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Robert-Hartley.
Burial will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family in Scenic View Cemetery, New Columbia.
A full obituary and online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
