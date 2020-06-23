SELINSGROVE — Hoyd E. Bingaman, 83, of Route 204, Selinsgrove, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born March 20, 1937, in Hummels Wharf, a son to the late William H. and Gladys (Gessner) Bingaman. He was married to the former Janet Moyer for 48 years until her passing on Oct. 8, 2005. On May 13, 2006, Hoyd married the former Patricia A. (Smith) Marshall who survives.
Hoyd worked as a forklift operator for 41 years at Mohawk Flush Doors in Northumberland. He was a member of Cornerstone UPC Church, Selinsgrove. He was a past Sunday school superintendent at the Lewisburg United Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing, mowing his lawn, and shooting. Everyone knew Hoyd as the “Candyman.”
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons, Eugene and James A. Bingaman; one stepson, Palmer Marshall; four daughters, Debra L. Marshall, Anna M. Herbster, Cynthia E. Carvell and Diane Smeltz; one stepdaughter, Patti Lloyd; two brothers, Albert T. and William R. Bingaman; one half-brother, Dean S. Strahan; three sisters, Dorothy M. (Richard) Grubbs, Doris A. (Ronald) Elsesser, and June A. (Richard) Wells; two half-sisters, Hilda “Jeannie” Strahan Bauman and Susan V. Strahan Stewart; 10 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two half-brothers, Richard Bingaman and Randall C. Strahan; one sister, Floretta Bingaman Ulrich; and one half-sister, Florence B. Strahan Kinney.
Due to the current situation with COVID 19 services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, Selinsgrove.
