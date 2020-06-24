MECHANICSBURG — John W. Reitmeyer, 91, of Mechanicsburg, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Messiah Lifeways.
Mr. Reitmeyer was born in Milton and was the son of the late John and Pearl Reitmeyer. He was a graduate of Milton High School. He received a bachelor’s, master’s and docturate in music education from Penn State University. He was a member of the Penn State Blue Band.
Mr. Reitmeyer taught music in public schools in Linesville and Lewistown. Music professor at Shippensburg University, he retired in 1985. During his time at SU he directed the marching and concert bands and various woodwind groups. His specialty was the clarinet. He was a veteran of World War II, serving with the US Army.
Mr. Reitmeyer was preceded in death by daughter, Nancy J. Beatty, brother David Reitmeyer and stepdaughter‑in‑law Janet E. Fogg.
Mr. Reitmeyer is survived by his wife, Carol J. Fogg of Messiah Lifeways; daughter Gail M. Kepner and husband, Rick of Harrisburg; son‑in‑law Ron Beatty of Hummelstown; brother Robert Reitmeyer of St. Peters, Mo.; and nieces and nephews. Stepchildren Michael W. Fogg, Laura F Zimmerman (Robert A.) and Linda K. Parrish (John E.) and stepgrandchildren Sarah and Julia Fogg, Helena Rose and Kyle E. Zimmerman, Megan K. Bowden (Stuart L.) and John E. Carrothers (Jacob) survive, along with stepgreat‑grandchildren Serenity K., Chase C. and Joshua B. Bowden.
A memorial service will be held at alater date at Messiah Lifeways.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave. No. 115, Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. , Harrisburg. Online condolences may be left at www.hooverfunerhome.com.
