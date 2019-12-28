WATSONTOWN — Mary D. Umpstead, 90, of Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, peacefully at her home.
Born Feb. 6, 1929, in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Howard) Macciocca. On March 31, 1951, she married Charles L. Umpstead and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his death Aug. 2, 2007.
Earlier in life she had worked at The Basket restaurant in Allenwood and then later worked with her husband at the Spring Garden Market in Allenwood and Charlie’s Meat and Subs, Watsontown.
She loved spending time with her family and going to the theater.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton.
Surviving are a son and daughter, Gary L. Umpstead and his wife Debra of Williamsport and Sharon Umpstead of Watsontown; three grandchildren, Jamie Hanford and her husband Murray of Hughesville, Heather Reese and her husband Derek of Avon Lake, Ohio and Kristin Hampton and her husband Curt of Montoursville; four great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren, three stepgreat-grandchildren, and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her husband were two brothers, John and Don Macciocca and a sister, Lynn Cisraei.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. A procession will form and leave the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 with Father John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to either Evangelical Home Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.