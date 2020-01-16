MILTON — Lee R. “PeeWee” Welliver, 82, of Milton, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born Feb. 22, 1937, in Milton, he was the son of the late Joseph O. and Nellie (Peifer) Welliver. On Dec. 20, 1958, he married the former Eleanor B. Wichurowski and they have celebrated 61 years of marriage.
He was a 1955 graduate of Milton High School and was employed by American Home Foods for over 40 years before retiring in 2000.
A hard-working man, he enjoyed gardening and caring for his property, making model log cabins and watching westerns on television. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and was a very caring person, always putting someone else’s needs first.
Surviving besides his wife, Eleanor Welliver at home are three sons, Daniel R. Welliver and his companion Elizabeth Charbonneau of Coal Township, David A. Welliver and his wife Janet of New Columbia, and Jason E. Welliver and his wife Tara of Northumberland; a daughter, Carol L. Snyder and her husband Randy of Milton; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carrie Hagenbuch of Danville and Donna Jean Young of Watsontown.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Donald Welliver and six sisters, Margaret Dunkle, Mildred Schrawder, Nancy Heller, Grace Rager, Catherine Lower, and Elda Pardoe.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a memorial service will be held at 5 with Pastor Bonnie Alleman of Emmanuel United Methodist Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to either the Salvation Army or the American Cancer Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.