MONTGOMERY — David R. Taylor, 86, a resident of Montgomery, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, in The Gatehouse at Williamsport.
Born Tuesday, Nov. 29, 1932, at Middleburg, Snyder County, he was a son of the late Boyd and Inez (Steele) Taylor. Dave was the husband of Anna C. (Moll) Taylor with whom he celebrated a 62nd wedding anniversary on July 4, 2019.
Dave was a 1950 graduate of the former Watsontown High School. He retired from A.C.F. Industries at Milton in 1991. Dave was a lifelong farmer having sold his goods and produce from a roadside stand.
He was a member and former elder of the Grace Presbyterian Church at Montgomery.
In addition to his wife, Dave is survived by two children, Kaydee and husband Chris Miller of Montgomery, and Shawn and wife Trudy Taylor of Muncy; six grandchildren, Eric Spencer, Samantha Brummert, Timothy Taylor, Marissa Taylor, Bradley Taylor, and Sarah Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Raylan Spencer and Warren Brummert; and his daughter-in-law, Paula Taylor of Montgomery and his son-in-law, Robert Spencer of Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Spencer in 2017; his son, David R.W. Taylor in 2015; five brothers, Boyd Taylor Jr., Ray Taylor, John Taylor, Thomas Taylor, and Keller Taylor; and three sisters, Helen Fretz, Florence Raup and Emma Snyder.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday. from the Galen R. Betzer Funeral Service, 108 N. Main St., Muncy, with the Rev. Hobart G. Campbell, his pastor, officiating. Friends may call from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the St. John Lutheran “Brick” Cemetery. The family will provide the flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation care of The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
