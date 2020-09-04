NEW COLUMBIA — Samuel E. Baker, 68, of New Columbia passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Feb. 11, 1952, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Rufus E. Baker of New Columbia and the late Ruth M. (Berger) Baker.
Sam attended Milton schools and had worked for 14 years for Bonanza Restaurant in New Columbia and for over 30 years for Suncom Industries in Northumberland.
In addition to his father, he is survived by three brothers, Michael Baker of New Columbia, Brian Baker of Milton and Daniel Baker of Milton.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented