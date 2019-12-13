DEWART — Lee Carroll Bender Sr., 77, of Dewart, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Gatehouse In-patient Hospice Unit at Divine Providence Hospital.
Born on June 10, 1942, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Carroll Bender and Lucille Cotner Adams.
He graduated from Milton Area High School in 1960. After serving six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Lee worked in construction and owned Lee’s General Contracting.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra Hansen. He is survived by his loving partner, Susan Shultz; sisters, Bonnie Johnson and Faith Kraynak; former wife, Bonnie Bender; four beautiful children, Lee Jr., Sherry, Dianne and Kristy; and was blessed with eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pastor John Lee of Lewisburg will share in a private celebration of life held by the family.
