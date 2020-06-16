OCALA, Fla. — Patricia M. Coleman, 78, formerly of Potts Grove, died on Thursday, May 28, at West Marion Hospital, Ocala, Fla.
She was married to James Coleman on Sept. 1, 1961. They had three children, Patti Anne (Cross), Erick and Fred Coleman.
Friends and relatives will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. on Staurday, June 20, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Brad Peace officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to a charity of your choice in her name.
