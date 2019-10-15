Joseph S. Czelatko

LEWISBURG — Joseph S. “Joe” Czelatko, 83, of Lewisburg, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his home under the care of Hospice of Evangelical.
He was born in Paterson, N.J. on July 7, 1936.
Joe served his country proudly in the Army National Guard for nearly four years and then went on to serve in the United States Air Force for four years in Alaska and the Lower 48.
On April 28, 1962, Joe marred the former Sophie Artuhewich, who survives and they were blessed to have three daughters and one son. After they were married, Joe and Sophie moved to Oakland, N.J. where all four of their children graduated from high school.
Joe worked in the machine shop industries for various companies. He retired as a programmer from Cole Engineering of Fairlawn, N.J., in 1998. While getting ready to retire, Joe and Sophie had a home built in Lewisburg and they loved the Susquehanna valley.
Joe loved to fly fish in the streams of Central PA. he was a member of the American Legion Post 182 and served as their historian and a life member of the Norry Gun Club.
Most of all, Joe worshipped his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and attended the Reformed Baptist Church, Lewisburg.
In addition to his wife, Sophie, Joe is survived by one son and his fiancé; Joseph Czelatko and Lyndol Burge of Branchville, N.J., three daughters and sons-in-law; Caroline and George Riegg of Africa, Valerie and Joseph DiBella of Long Island, N.Y., and Alice and Les Dodd of Alaska and four grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one brother; Frank Czelatko.
A public viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Dale Ranck Cremation and Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton and again from 7-9 p.m. Burial will follow at a later date in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com
