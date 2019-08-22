MILTON — Gary Lee Moser, 55, of Milton, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at his home.
Born Nov. 3, 1963, in Muncy, he was the son of the late Lloyd William and Marian (Lawton) Moser. He was married to Janet Moser until her death in 2009.
Gary was a 1982 graduate of Milton High School and a 1984 graduate of the Williamsport Area Community College. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by three sisters, Connie Ranck of White Deer, Sonja Houser of Etters, and Carlene Brent of Danville; and two brothers, William Moser of White Deer and Scot Moser of Milton.
Following Gary’s wishes there will be no funeral services.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
