TURBOTVILLE — Susie E. Betz, 92, of Turbotville, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Muncy Valley Skilled Nursing Unit.
Born Jan. 29, 1928 in Unityville, Columbia County, she was the daughter of the late Harry and M. Elizabeth Gordner. On Oct. 27, 1947, she married John C. Betz and celebrated 72 years of marriage this past year.
Susie was a 1946 graduate of Hughesville High School. She retired from Schnadig Corp. in Montoursville after 25 years of service as an inspector and dispatcher
She loved flowers, gardening, canning, hunting, deer hunting, and dancing. Susie especially enjoyed all the time she could spend with her family and watching her grandchildren playing sports. Also, she loved all animals.
In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her two sons, Harry Betz and his wife Cathy, of Muncy, and Melvin Betz and his wife Pat, of Turbotville; three daughters, Rita Derr and her husband David, of Jerseytown, Mary Weikel and her husband Robin, of Bellefonte, and Bessie Zettlemoyer and her husband Roger, of Turbotville; 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; five stepgrandchildren; and one brother, Gerald Gordner, of Muncy.
She was preceded in death by her one brother, Harley Gordner, and one sister, Leona Stine.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tim Hartzell, Faith Wesleyan Church of Williamsport, officiating. Burial will follow in Exchange Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in her memory be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate, or the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
