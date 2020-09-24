PERRY, Fla. —Anna E. (Nicholas) Sharr, 91, of Perry FL., passed away Monday, September 13, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Born June 11, 1929, in Delaware Twp., Northlumberland County Pa., she was the daughter of the late Stanley Nicholas and Ruth (Saylor) Nicholas and Step-Father Dean Nicholas Sr. On July 28, 1951, she married Robert D. Sharr and celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Anna loved spending time with family. She also loved sewing, crocheting and putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Robert D Sharr and her son, James (Jimmie) Sharr. Granddaughter, Donna May Fenstermacher, grandson, Robert (Bobby) Sharr III and her sister Dorothy Bryson.
Surviving are five sons: Eugene, Charles, Wayne (Peanut) Sharr, all from Watsontown Pa.; Wyatt Sharr of Milton; a daughter Elaine Fenstermacher of Perry FL; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; a step-sister Janet Reynolds and step-brother Harold Nicholas, both of Watsontown Pa.
In keeping with her wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.
