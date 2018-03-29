McEWENSVILLE — H. James “Jim” Derr, 83, of McEwensville, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at his home.
Born June 2, 1934, in McEwensville, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Mary E. (Welliver) Derr. On June 10, 1956, he married the former Beatrice E. Hartzell and they had celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Jim was a 1952 graduate of Watsontown High School and served with the US Army and National Guard.
He retired from Milton Manufacturing and earlier in life had worked at the former Philco Ford plant in Watsontown.
He was a life member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, McEwensville, and was a former president of the church consistory.
He was a former member of Hemlock Hollow Hunting Club and the McEwensville Fire Company.
Jim enjoyed hunting and fishing in Canada, gardening, and bowling with the church league.
Surviving, besides his wife, are a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Jeff Hursh, Allenwood; four grandchildren, Jennifer Gehr and her husband Adam, Jeffrey Hursh and his wife Lauren, Derek Hitesman and his wife Brieanna and David Hitesman; three great-grandchildren, Brody and Dawson Gehr and Scarlett Hursh; a brother, Ronald Derr and his wife Wanda of Watsontown; and a sister, Beth Smith and her husband Clyde of McEwensville.
Jim was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Hitesman on Sept. 9, 2006, and an infant brother who died at birth.
Friends and family are invited to call from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 7 with his minister, Pastor Boyd Carney officiating. Burial in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville, will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Jim’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to his church at St. John’s United Church of Christ, PO Box 129, McEwensville, PA 17749. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
