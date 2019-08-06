DEWART — June Arlene Crawford, 92, a resident of Dewart, formerly of Muncy, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her residence.
Born Friday, Jan. 28, 1927, in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, she was a daughter of the late Miles A. and Sara E. (Rishel) Brouse. She was the widow of Freeman T. Crawford, who preceded her in death on May 26, 2000.
She was last employed by Montgomery Sportswear and Montgomery Mills.
Arlene was a member of Moreland Baptist Church and attended Trinity United Church of Christ at Watsontown.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and husband Gary Derrick, with whom she resided; three grandchildren, Annette and husband Justin Bender, Mark and wife Casey Derrick and Matthew and wife Jennifer Derrick; one sister, Helen Miller of Watsontown; 10 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Arlene was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Brouse, Percy Brouse and Paul Brouse and one sister, Dora McQuay.
The celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday from the Trinity United Church of Christ, Main and Sixth streets, Watsontown, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
Visit www.betzerfuneral.com to sign the guest book or send an e-condolence.
