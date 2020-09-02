WILLIAMSPORT — James Buxton, 78, of Williamsport, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.
Born Nov. 11, 1941, in Charleston, W.Va., he was a son of the late Walter S. and Opal M. (Dilley) Buxton.
James served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was very proud of his military service and honored to have served with his fellow soldiers. After returning home from the war, James would spend his entire working career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
James was an antique car enthusiast who also enjoyed watching military documentaries, dancing, roller skating, hunting and spending time in the outdoors.
He is survived by three daughters, Laurie Guthrie of Williamsport, Kathy Buxton of Williamsport, and Betty Brenington of Turbotville; three step-daughters, Justine (Jim) Temple of Linden, Loretta Temple of Muncy, and Robin (Dusty) Dunn of Elimsport; a stepson, Joe Temple of Millville; a niece, Luann Rowe of Williamsport; 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a brother, John Buxton, and a stepdaughter, April Perry.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.
