MILTON — Robert J. “Bob” Shoemaker, 67, of Milton, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.
He was born March 2, 1952, a son of the late Marvin “Whitey” and JoAnn (Laidacker) Shoemaker.
Bob was a 1970 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He received his bachelor’s degree in applied human services, Cum Laude in 1996 from Penn Tech, Williamsport. Bob enjoyed his time working and volunteering as a drug and alcohol counselor over the years.
He was a lifelong New York Yankees fan and loved the game of golf. Most of all, he loved seeing his grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Bob and Sarah Shoemaker, of Collegeville and Joe Shoemaker, of Milton; a daughter and son-in-law, Tara and Blake Jackson, of Camp Hill; a brother, Donnie Shoemaker, of Mifflinburg; and four grandchildren, Jacob, Ethan, Evelyn and Max.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Marv Shoemaker.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
Burial will be held privately in St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Delaware Run.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
