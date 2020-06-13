WEST MILTON — Elizabeth C. Noll, 95, of West Milton, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
Born in Potts Grove on Feb. 11, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Leona (Hornberger) Cromley. She was married to Melvin Noll, together they celebrated 72 years of marriage until his death in 2017.
Elizabeth was a 1943 graduate of Milton High School.
With her husband she enjoyed traveling. Together they had visited every state. They visited the continental states by travel trailer. They also spent many years camping at the Gray Squirrel Campground, Beavertown.
They were avid fans of Lewisburg High School sports, especially football and wrestling, attending these events well into their 80s, as well as the Lewisburg Booster Club.
She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Noll of West Milton and Thomas Noll and his fiancé Karen Inch and her children Jessica, Michael and Stephanie of Selinsgrove; two grandsons Randy Noll, of Pottsville, and Brenton Noll and his wife Shelby of Painted Post, N.Y.; and two great-granddaughters, Olivia Noll and Kamber Noll
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry Cromley.
Due to the current health concerns affecting our nation, a public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name may be made to St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 433 High St., West Milton, PA 17886.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
