NORTHUMBERLAND — Mary Louise Weaver, 91, of Northumberland, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
She waas born July 8, 1928, Milton, the daughter of the late Boyd and Florence (Peterman) Newton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Weaver, in 2007.
She enjoyed reading, bingo, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Terry Weaver and wife, Judy, of Watsontown. Also surviving are three grandchilldren, Amy Noaker and husband, Jon, of New Columbia, Jeffrey Weaver of Watsontown and Michael Weaver and wife, Michele, of Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. Also surviving are four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Doran, Riley and Natalie; two stepgreat-grandchildren, Danielle and Ryan; and two stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Gabe and Owen.
The funeral service is private. Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.
