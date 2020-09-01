WATSONTOWN — Martha L. Taylor, 88, of Watsontown, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 29, 1931, in Allenwood, a daughter of the late Luther and Hattie (Johnson) Vognetz. On Dec. 23, 1950, she married William E. Taylor, who preceded her in death on July 19, 2001. Together they celebrated 50 years of marriage.
Martha was a 1949 graduate of Watsontown High School. Earlier in life, she worked for the former Philco Corp. and Zenith Corp., Watsontown. Martha later retired from Watsontown Health and Rehab.
She was a member of the Watsontown United Methodist Church and the Watsontown Chapter No. 282 Order of the Eastern Star.
Martha enjoyed walking, gardening, cooking and baking. She also loved to read her Bible.
Surviving are her son, William Taylor, of Keller, Texas; one daughter-in-law, Lane Taylor, of Watsontown; one granddaughter, Kasey Taylor; and two great-grandchildren, Max and Lacey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Lee Taylor; one daughter-in-law, Lorraine Taylor; four brothers, Robert, Allen, Jack and Bill Vognetz; and three sisters, June McClintock, Jean Tyson and Charlotte Vognetz.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral will be held at noon with Pastor Brian Doyle, officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the Watsontown Cemetery.
For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
The family will provide the flowers and suggest contributions in Martha’s memory be made to the Watsontown United Methodist Church, 1319 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, PA 17777.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
