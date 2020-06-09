Nancy Emma King Fisher, 82, formerly of Watsontown, passed away surrounded by family, on June 6, 2020, in Kennesaw, Ga., where she had been a resident of Ross Memorial Healthcare Center.
She was born on Dec. 23, 1937, to Robert and Eleanor (Hefty) King in Palmerton, and grew up in Summit Hill, Carbon County, Pa.
Nancy attended nursing school at Women’s Medical College, Philadelphia. She retired in 2003 from Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, after more than 43 years in maternity nursing, specializing in labor and delivery, newborn nursery and childbirth education.
Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, Nancy is predeceased by her parents and special friend Rex Helleberg. Treasured mother of: Robin Smith Wells (David) of Asheville, N.C.; Donna Adams (Wally) of Sanger, Texas; Janice Ruppenthal (Ernest) of Ottawa, Ontario; Liam Fisher of Atlanta, Ga.; and Joyce Ahrens (Marc) of Kennesaw, Ga. Cherished grandmother (Nanny) of: Noel Ruppenthal (Cathy Bourdeau); Grace Ruppenthal; Joseph Sanders; Dylan Wells; Rebecca Ahrens; Nicholas Wells; Thomas Sanders (Clara Goar); and Emma Ahrens. Caring sister to Roberta Ravert (John) of Watsontown, and John King (Josiah Bova), of Black Mountain, N.C.
Nancy leaves behind a legacy of community service. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church-Watsontown, where she served as both deacon and elder, as well as flower coordinator and member of the choir. She was an active member of the Watsontown Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star where she was Worthy Matron for a time, and also member of the Watsontown Lioness, the Red Hat Society, Watsontown Guild, and the West Branch Chorale. Nancy taught 55 Alive driving courses in Williamsport and Lewisburg. She greatly enjoyed teaching prepared childbirth classes as an ASPO certified childbirth educator. As a youth in Summit Hill she earned the Curved Bar, the highest ranking in Girl Scouting at the time.
She enjoyed family gatherings, jigsaw puzzles and games, gardening, butterflies and hummingbirds, playing the piano, dogs and cats, crafting and sewing, fundraising, shopping, camping, fishing, and going to yard sales. She loved Christmas and being Santa Claus for the residents at Danville State Hospital. Nancy was very kind and would do anything for anyone.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks for the wonderful care that Nancy received at Ross Memorial Healthcare Center and through Kindred Hospice, especially during Nancy’s last days.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church-Watsontown at a time yet to be arranged. Internment will be by Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC at Watsontown Cemetery. Donations can be made to First Presbyterian Church-Watsontown Flower Fund or The Evangelical Community Hospital Childbirth Education Fund. For anyone wishing to be notified by email about the date and details for the future memorial service in Watsontown, please send an email to nancyfishermemorial@gmail.com.
Commented