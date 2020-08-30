NEW COLUMBIA - Patricia A. Snyder, 83, of New Columbia, passed away on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born on Jan. 10, 1937, she was the daughter of the late J. Ross and Gladys R. (Ritter) Konkle.
She was a 1954 graduate of Milton High School and a 1958 graduate of the Episcopal School of Nursing in Philadelphia. She was supervisor of Central Supply at Evangelical Community Hospital. She was a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, Lewisburg, where she sang in the choir.
Patricia loved to go to the beach, tailgaiting at Penn State, Drum Corps. International, and knitting dish clothes and donating the proceeds to charity. She mostly loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by three sons, Daniel Snyder and his wife, Denise, of Sunbury, James Snyder, of Milton, and David Snyder and his wife, Cynthia, of Milton; two grandchildren, Melissa Nappand her husband, Michael, and Joshua Snyder; three great-granddaughters, Ava Seward, Ryleigh Snyder and Sophia Snyder; a brother, J. Ross Konkle II and his wife, Millie, of Hendersonville, Tenn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church, 205 S. 14th St., Lewisburg. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia, with the Rev. David McCarty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church 205 S 14th St, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented