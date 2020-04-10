NEW COLUMBIA — Gerald W. Berkheimer, 73, of New Columbia, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 8, 2020, peacefully, with his wife by his side.
Born March 31, 1947, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Dean R. and N. Joyce (Emery) Berkheimer. On Nov. 25, 1979, he married the former Charlotte L. Welliver and they have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
He was a 1965 graduate of Mifflinburg High School and served honorably with the US Air Force. He was employed at Moore Business Forms for 35 years.
He was a member of Lewisburg Kiwanis and the Montandon American Legion and enjoyed going to auctions and antiquing. Earlier in life he enjoyed deer hunting.
He attended Mifflinburg Church of the Nazarene where he helped out with the summer programs and the teenagers and young adults of the church.
Surviving besides his wife, Charlotte Berkheimer, are three stepsons, one aunt, and several cousins that he was always close with.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother, Craig Berkheimer, who died in 1989.
A graveside service will be held privately at Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
