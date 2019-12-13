NEW COLUMBIA — Grace E. (Robbins) Meese, 70, of New Columbia, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on July 1, 1949, in Washingtonville and was the daughter of the late Wilson A. and Cora (Prowant) Meese.
Grace married the late Richard A. Meese Sr. in 1972 and they celebrated many happy years together until his death on Dec. 17, 2014.
Grace was a graduate of the Warrior Run High School, Class of 1957. She went on and worked for and retired from the Milton Shoe Factory.
She is survived by two sons and one daughter-in-law, Richard A. Jr. and Sherie Meese of Millmont and Andy W. Meese of New Columbia; one stepson, Keith Meese and his wife Allison of Orlando, Fla.; one stepdaughter, Crystal Foster and her husband Stephen of Mifflinburg; six grandchildren, Christopher, Morgan, Megan Meese, Cody, Brandan and Danielle Foster; and several brothers and sisters.
In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by several siblings.
Services for Grace are being handled privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton.
