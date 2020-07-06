MIFFLINBURG — Karen L. Kurtz, 58, of Grand Valley Road, Mifflinburg, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, July 4, 2020, at home.
She was born Jan. 10, 1962, in Danville, a daughter of Fae A. (Emery) Hanselman of Mifflinburg, and the late G. Dean Hanselman. On Aug. 22, 1981, she married James E. Kurtz, who survives.
Karen was a 1979 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was a member of Boyer Mennonite Church, Middleburg.
Karen enjoyed her long career as a bank teller at Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, from 1979 to 2014, and the many friends who became family from there.
She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s sporting events, shopping, and traveling to the beach. Karen was always active playing softball, walking with friends, taking exercise classes, and was a member of the local YMCA.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are one son, Christian Kurtz of Mifflinburg; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Alisha Kurtz and significant other Joe Bedosky of Mifflinburg, Lindsay and Brandon Resseguie of New Berlin, and Melissa and Jonathan Dietrich of Dimmitt, Texas; two sisters, Cindy Bilger and Glenda Haines, both of Mifflinburg; and four grandchildren, Autumn Dietrich, and Connor, Braxton, and Peyton Resseguie.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, Middleburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastors Sam Yoder, Mike Byer, and Matt Schrag officiating. Burial will be in Boyer Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to the church. Memorial gifts may be made to either the Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, Middleburg, PA 17842 or www.curepsp.org toward life neurodegeneration support and research.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
