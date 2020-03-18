MIFFLINBURG — Mildred “Millie” J. (Gessner) Pfleegor Sherwood, 89, of 166 Gessner Road, Mifflinburg, since 1959, entered into rest at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born June 27, 1930, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late Clarence W. and Alice (Berge) Gessner. In 1951, she married Donald L. Pfleegor, who preceded her in death in 1957. On Aug. 15, 1959, in Lewisburg, she married Alvin Eugene Sherwood, who preceded her in death Aug. 7, 2014.
Millie was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School. She was an active member of the Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, Lewisburg.
Millie was employed in food service in the Lewisburg Area School District. She enjoyed family camping trips, hosting family gatherings with her husband at their home, including an annual New Years Day gathering.
