NEW COLUMBIA — Shirley I. Treibley, 89, of New Columbia, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 14, 1929, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Malvin B. and Ora B. (Judd) Clemens. She was married to George H. Treibley, who preceded her in death on June 6, 1980.
A homemaker all her life, she enjoyed playing Bingo, taking road trips and snow, but most precious to her was spending time with her family.
She was a member of Mount Deliverance Worship Center, New Columbia.
Surviving are four sons, George Treibley Jr. and his wife Barb and Allen L. Treibley and his wife Tracy, Peter B. Treibley and his wife Jean, all of New Columbia; and John L. and Paula Treibley of Milton; three daughters, Kathryn A. Laubach and her husband Murray, Needa L. Condo and her husband Joseph and Ruth A. Holloman and friend Ken Carl, all of New Columbia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; two brothers, John A. Clemens of New Columbia and Judd L. Clemens and his wife Pat of Wassilla, Alaska; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Mount Deliverance Hayloft, 2907 Pleasant View Road, New Columbia. Burial will be held privately in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory be made to Evangelical Hospice, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
