MILTON - Marjorie E. (Aikey) Snyder, 95, of Milton died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center, Milton.
She was born May 8, 1925, in Lewisburg, and was the daughter of the late Frank and Martha (Porter) Aikey.
Marjorie enjoyed reading, animals and her family.
She is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law; Barbara Snyder, of Williamsport and Judy and Cal Bragonier, of Duncansville and three granddaughters; Susan, Jodi and Nicki.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by one son, William Snyder; one brother, Norman Aikey; and two sisters, Miriam and Grace.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Humane Society, 40 E. Main St., Newark, DE 19711.
All services for Marjorie will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send online condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
