On Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, Sheri Lynn (Decatur) Adams passed away at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.
Sheri was born May 29, 1963, to Richard and Connie Decatur in Waverly, N.Y. She received her bachelor’s degree from Elmira College in 1989; shortly after she was employed by State Farm Insurance where she worked for 30 years. In 2013, she received her master’s degree from Liberty University of which she was very proud. She was a devout Christ follower, a faithful wife of 32 years, a loving mother and many things to many other people.
Sheri is survived by her husband, James; her two children, Martha and Mary; her parents Dick and Connie Decatur; her brother, Richard Decatur Jr., and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lungevity.org, a lung cancer focused non-profit that Sheri supported.
To celebrate her life, a public memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at North Waverly Chapel, in Waverly, N.Y.
