MONTOURSVILLE — Ruth Chapin Hill Jones, 94, of Montoursville, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020, at the Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center, Montoursville.
Born Jan. 22, 1925, in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Seth Arthur and Ruth Young (Chapin) Hill. She was married to the late George Arthur Jones.
She was a graduate of Barnard College and worked as a computer programmer in New Jersey. She was a civilian hostess for the military service clubs in Germany and Korea.
Following Ruth’s wishes there will be no services and burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
