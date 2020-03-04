LEWISBURG — Leona Helen Fertig, 95, of Lewisburg, passed away on March 1, 2020, at RiverWoods, Lewisburg.
She was born July 11, 1924, in her grandparent’s home along Penns Creek in Centre County, a daughter of the late Owen O. Smith and Lillian (Kern) Smith Myers. On April 6, 1940, she married her loving husband, the late Marlin K. Fertig, who preceded her in death on Dec. 28, 2003. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Leona attended Lewisburg schools and was employed for many years at various jobs. She later retired after 31 years working at the former J.J. Newberry Company.
Leona was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Lewisburg, since 1942. She was active in many of their fundraisers and activities. Leona also sang in the choir and taught Sunday school for many years.
She was a self taught artist and painted many canvasses, but mostly she painted glass lamps and china. Her work was exquisite and many people in Lewisburg and the surrounding area have some of her work.
She is survived by two daughters, Bonnie (Fertig) Meyer and her husband, Larry, of Lebanon, and Cynthia (Fertig) Pick, of Lewisburg; two grandsons, Gregory Meyer, of Mays Landing, N.J., and Douglas Meyer, of Annville; two granddaughters, LeOna (Pick) Mills, of Owings Mills, Md., and Jamie (Meyer) Yiengst and her husband, Bradley, of Lebanon; one great-grandson and one great-granddaughter, Harrison and Miranda Yiengst, both of Lebanon; and a great-great-grandson, Forrest Yiengst.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son-in-law, John Pick; one grandson, John Pick Jr.; one sister, Betty (Smith) Bechtel Waddell; and a stepbrother, Warren Smith Jr.
In keeping with Leona’s wishes, a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, in the Lewisburg Cemetery, 201 S. Seventh St., Lewisburg, with her pastor, the Rev. Alice Rauch, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leona can be made to St. John’s U.C.C Church, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com.
