MILTON — Margaret “Peg” (Ross) Keiser, 86, of Milton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She had been a resident of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Jan. 24, 1934, in Union County, she was the daughter of the late James (Casey) and Mary (Snyder) Ross. Peg was married for 39 years to Ronald Keiser who passed away on Aug. 4, 2020.
Peg attended Mifflinburg School, having grown up in the Forest Hill area of Mifflinburg. She worked at various jobs, the last being JPM in Lewisburg. She was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. Peg enjoyed crocheting, needle point, baking and playing bingo.
She is survived by a brother Boyd Ross of Mifflinburg; her seven children, Kenneth Oberdorf, Melvin (Edith) Aikey, Katherine Stewart, Shirley (Bobby) Reber, Connie (John) Kurrell, Peggy (Steve) Geiger, and Marilyn (John) Rodarmel; a stepson Ronald Jr. (Brenda) Keiser; 20 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Homer Oberdorf Jr.; and three brothers, James Jr., Thomas, and William Ross.
A celebration of life will be held for both Peg and Ron at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Wesleyan Church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton, Pa 17847.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented