MIFFLINBURG — David W. Shearer, 66, of Mifflinburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital with his family by his side. Born Dec. 21, 1952, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late William T. and Clara M. (Hagerman) Shearer.
He was a 1970 graduate of Milton High School and had worked at International Paper and retired from Milton Transportation this past June. He was a charter member of the Buffalo Valley Two-Cylinder Club, a member of The Train Collectors Association and Trinity United Methodist Church, New Columbia. He volunteered with the Mifflinburg Midget Football League, running the scoreboard for many years, even after his sons aged out of the program.
David played softball with the International Paper team, enjoyed bowling and going to the movies with his sons on weekends. He was an avid trivia buff, with the memory of an elephant, and a Penn State fan. He was a caregiver to his mother for the last five years of her life. He greatly loved his family and enjoyed watching his sons participate in sports and music. He treasured the time he was able to play with his granddaughter, Rey.
Surviving are three sons, Nathan D. Shearer and Ryan D. Shearer, both of Mifflinburg, and Michael D. Shearer and his wife Sarah of Waxahachie, Texas; one granddaughter, Rey Shearer; one brother, Frank O. Shearer and his wife Kathy of New Columbia; and one sister, Melodee A. Mensch and her husband David of Milton.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a twin brother, Donald W. Shearer, who died May 8, 2001.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral service will be held at 1 Tuesday with Pastor Christine Mastin officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, New Columbia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made either to his church, Trinity United Methodist Church, 257 Third St., New Columbia, PA 17856 or a charity of one’s choice.
