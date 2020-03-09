MILTON — Larry W. Gray Sr., 76, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at the Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Jan. 26, 1944, in Milton, he was the son of the late Harry and Edith (Larrison) Gray. He was married to the former Mercy (Clark) Snyder. Together they celebrated five years of marriage.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, the former Marie A Reimensnyder.
Larry was a 1961 graduate of Milton High School and a graduate of Williamsport School of Commerce and Susquehanna University. He had served in the US Air Force. He had worked as an accountant for Philco Ford, Milton Manufacturing, North Star Steel and Northway Industries
He was a member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in Milton where he was a lay leader and was part of the Stephen Ministry and Grief Share. He was also a member of the F&AM Lodge in Milton where he was a past grand master.
Larry enjoyed collecting things of sentimental value and was an avid photographer and loved taking pictures.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children and their families, Shereen and Robert Miller of Berlin, Md., their children Megan Miller and Ashley Miller, Larry Jr. and Barb Gray, of New Columbia, and their children, Brody Gray and Mackenzie Brown and their grandchildren, Landon and Satomi, and Vicki Gray, of Selinsgrove, and her children, Anthony Fiuza, Scott Eck Jr., Mercedes Tretina, and Riley Wilk; a brother and sister-in law, Donald and Carla Gray of Texas; and a sister and two brothers-in-law, Judy and Lee Atticks of Harrisburg and Jack Burnell, of Harrisburg.
Larry was also preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Avery Brown and a sister, Gail Burnell.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton. Funeral services will begin at 11 with the Rev. Mark Messner officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Andrew’s UMC in Larry’s memory.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
