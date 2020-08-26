MILTON — Lois F. (Meckley) Schnyder, 87, of Milton, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Milton Nursing and Rehab Center.
She was born July 19, 1933, in Danville and was the daughter of the late Webster F. and Miriam P. (Goodling) Meckley.
On Nov. 9, 1951, Lois married the late Maynard F. Schnyder and they celebrated 46 years of marriage together until his death on Feb. 10, 1998.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton, and the Order of Eastern Star No. 77, Milton.
Lois worked for Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for 18 years and retired in 1994. She enjoyed reading and watching movies, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Lois is survived by two daughters and one son-in-law, Tracie K. Leitzel of Milton and Andrea L. and Larue Trivelpiece of Watsontown; four grandchildren, Jesse (Monica) Leitzel, Amy (Shane) McMasters, Joshua (Sarah) Moore and Luke Moore; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Kay L. Spicer of Bradenton, Fla.; and one daughter-in-law, Margaret Schnyder of Northumberland.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by three sons; Stephen G., Michael W. and Thomas W. Schnyder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Broadway St., Milton, PA 17847.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton, with The Rev. John D. Hoke officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Dale Ranck Cremation & Funeral Care, 125 N. Front St., Milton. Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
