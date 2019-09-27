WATSONTOWN — Nancy L. DeHart, 83, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Dec. 26, 1935,in Watsontown, she was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Margaret M. (Swisher) Marshall. On June 19, 1954, she married Robert Y. DeHart and they celebrated 56 years of marriage until his passing on Nov. 6, 2010.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Watsontown High School. She was a nursing assistant at RiverWoods in Lewisburg for over 20 years. Nancy was a member Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Turbotville, and was a former member of the Jolly Bunch at her church.
She enjoyed baking, sewing and was known as a jokester. Most of all Nancy enjoyed taking care of her family.
Surviving are six sons, Fred DeHart and his wife Debra, of Muncy, Robert DeHart and his companion Diane Quigley, of Muncy, Dave DeHart, of Austin, Pa., Mike DeHart, of Lewisburg, Andy DeHart and his wife April, of Sunbury, and John DeHart and his wife Kim, of Watsontown; one daughter, Peg Haas and her husband Barry, of Watsontown; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Francis Marshall, and a granddaughter, Desirea DeHart.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 39 Paradise Street, Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11 with her pastor, the Rev. Erwin C. Roux, officiating. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery, rural Milton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, PO Box 277, Turbotville, PA 17772.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
