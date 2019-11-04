LEWISBURG — Mark Klapper passed away at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, after a long illness. He was 74 years old.
Mark was born in The Bronx, N.Y., and moved to Lewisburg in 2001 with his mother, Sarah Klapper, who preceded him in death in 2009.
Mark graduated from James Monroe High School in The Bronx in 1965 and went on the work at the United States Post Office for 31 years, thanks to his father and a program initiated by President John F. Kennedy for challenged individuals.
In Lewisburg, he loved going to the Lewisburg Senior Center and the Milton Senior Center where he played cards, dominoes and, his favorite, bingo. He enjoyed watching professional wrestling and would never miss it on television on Monday and Tuesday nights.
Mark will be remembered for his kindness and helpfulness by all he knew.
He was also preceded in death by his father, Jacob (Jack) Klapper and is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Cara and Mike Glazer and many cousins.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Country Comfort Assisted Living, where Mark lived for the last several years, and the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Centers for their care and concern for Mark. In the Jewish tradition, the family requests no flowers be sent; but, contributions can be made to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Congregation Beth-El, 249 Arch St., Sunbury, PA 17801.
A private graveside service will take place on Long Island, N.Y.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
