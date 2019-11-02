ALLENWOOD — Robert D. Fisher, 79, of Allenwood, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Born May 26, 1940, in New Columbia, he was the son of the late Ralph E. and Winifred R. (Huff) Fisher. He was married on May 5, 1997, to the former Donna Weaver, who preceded him in death on May 29, 2017.
Robert was a 1958 graduate of Milton High School and he served in the National Guard. He worked as a truck driver for Kepler Brothers, Roadway, and Bieber Contracting. Along with his wife, Donna, he owned and operated the Willow Lake Campground in New Columbia for 17 years, as well as Willow Lake Ceramics and Willow Lake Excavating in Allenwood.
He was a member of the Moose in Milton, the Elks in Danville, and the American Legion in Lewisburg.
He is survived by a daughter, Bobbette Ramer and husband Raymond of Tennessee; a son, John E. Fisher and wife Beth of Lewisburg; three stepchildren, Stephanie Brewer of Georgia, Darrell Reish of Buttonwood, and Tammy Caswell of Watsontown; two brothers, Nelson Fisher of Turbotville, and Henry “Jim” Fisher of New Columbia; four sisters, Beatrice Hess of Duncannon, Beryl Beaver of New Columbia, Carol Shrawder of Milton and Kay Metzger of New Columbia; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Stump, Grace Fegley, and Nancy Shultz.
Services will be held privately.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, and condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
