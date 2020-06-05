DANVILLE — Robert L. “Bob” Nyman, 78, of Danville, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on Oct. 5, 1941, in Bellefonte and was the son of the late Ralph K. and Carrie B. (Lucas) Nyman
On Nov. 24, 2001, Bob married the former Mary G. (Maestas) who survives and they celebrated 18 years of marriage together last year.
Bob was a member of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing Uno and bingo, riding his motorcycle with Mary and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Robert Nyman; three stepsons and their wives, John and Anchalee Jozefick of Lakehurst, N.J., Joseph Jozefick of Bellefonte and James and Crystal Jozefick of Pittsburgh; one stepdaughter and her husband, Norma and Larry Bridge of Danville; 11 grandchildren, five greatgrandchildren and one brother, Walter Nyman of Mill Hall.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by one great-grandson, two brothers, Donnie and Ernie Nyman and two sisters, Frannie and Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Geisinger Home Hospice, 410 Glenn Ave., Suite 200, Bloomsburg, PA 17815.
Private services for Bob will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastor Ken Paulhamus of Christ Wesleyan Church officiating. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery. The service can be viewed online at the Dale Ranck’s Facebook page or at https://tinyurl.com/Nyman-Robert .
Send Online Condolences at www.DaleRanck.com.
Commented