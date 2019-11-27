WATSONTOWN — Dr. Robert E. Funk, 89, of Watsontown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.
Born March 20, 1930, in Limestone Township, he was the son of the late Wilbur L. and Aida C. (Bortz) Funk. He married the former Marvene L. Lehman on June 10, 1951, and they celebrated 68 years of marriage until her passing on Aug. 7, 2019.
Dr. Funk was a 1948 graduate of Watsontown High School, he attended Bucknell University and was a 1955 graduate of Temple University in dentistry. He served honorably in the US Air Force from 1955 until 1957. In 1957, he started his dentistry practice in Watsontown where he worked until his retirement on March 30, 2001.
He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Watsontown, where he was a member of the Church Council, Sunday school teacher and superintendent. He was also member of the Watsontown Lions Club, where he was a past president, former treasurer, and a Melvin Jones Fellow recipient. Dr. Funk was a member and past officer of the PA Dental Association, and a board director of Watsontown National Bank and then the Sun Corp. Bank. He was also a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge #401.
Dr. Funk enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, golfing and camping with his family.
Surviving are his four children, Scott L. (Donna) Funk of Mount Holly, N.C., Gregory R. (Leigh Todd) Funk, Lori H. (Keith) Moore and Douglas W. (Kandy) Funk, all of Watsontown; six grandchildren, Michelle Wertz, Cassandra Ramsey, Allison McNeal, Sean and Ryan Funk, and Rachel Moore; and a great-grandson, Austin McNeal; one brother, Richard Funk, of Muncy; and one sister, June McNutt, of Williamsport.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marvene, he was preceded in death by his sister, Hilda Lupold.
Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 2 with his pastor, the Rev. James Fladland, officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Presbyterian Cemetery, McEwensville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the General Fund at his church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com
