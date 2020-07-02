MILTON — Charles R. Everitt Jr., 77, of Locust Street, Milton, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born Sept. 1, 1942, in Danville, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Phyllis L. (Bruch) Everitt.
Chuck was a 1960 graduate from Milton High School. In his earlier years, he worked for Rea & Derick Drug Store as a pharmacist assistant then later retired from ACF Industries in Milton, after 39 years of service as a foreman. Chuck was a member of the Masonic Lodge 256 in Milton. He was a Ham radio operator and an airplane enthusiast who was particularly fond of the Stearman and Ford Trimotor Aircraft. Chuck was passionate for his community. He was a member of the Milton Historical Society and supported the efforts of T.I.M.E. His interest in history, especially that of the early beginnings of radio and TV, led him to be a contributing member of WVIA.
He is survived by a son, Doug Everitt and wife, Kelly of Montandon; a daughter, Angela Lahr and husband, Lee of Milton; two stepdaughters, Jennifer Obert and husband, Mark of Espyville, and Suzi Smith of Milton; a stepson, Steve Ailes and wife, Mindy of Swengel; four grandchildren, Joshua Everitt and partner Bryanna Wands, David Everitt, Melanie Lahr, and Ryan Lahr and wife, Mariah; two great-grandchildren, Keagan Lahr, and Kylin Lahr; as well as six step-grandchildren.
Chuck was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna M. Everitt.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, with funeral services being held at 11. Officiating will be the Rev. Arlie Davis. Burial will be in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Milton Historical Society.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
Commented