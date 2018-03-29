WATSONTOWN — William P. Klinger Sr., 76, of Watsontown passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, at his home.
Born April 24, 1941, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Franklin P. and Ellen Viola (DeWald) Klinger. He was married to the former Linda R. LeVan. His death breaks a marital union of 55 years.
He attended Watsontown schools and served in a military police unit in the US Army from 1960 to 1963. He worked for National Gypsum Industry in New Columbia for 32 years, retiring in 2003.
Mr. Klinger was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milton. He was a 52-year member of Niagara Lodge No. 375 F & AM, a member and past patron of Angeles Chapter No. 559 Order of Eastern Star, and a member of the past matrons and patrons association of the Niagara-Orleans District Order of Eastern Star in Lockport, N.Y. He was a member of the White Deer Golf Course retirees’ league for the past 13 years, and he served as a board member and volunteer with Love In the Name of Christ, where he previously served as president. In addition, he served as an APPRISE volunteer for both the Union-Snyder and Northumberland County Agencies on Aging.
He enjoyed going to his cabin for hunting and family times. He loved spending time with his family whether at home, the beach, the ski slopes or on vacation in Florida.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughter, Holly L. Kyle, and husband, Andy, of Milton; son, William P. Klinger Jr., and fiancé, Roxanne Walker, of Watsontown; granddaughter, Dana Kyle, of Nashville, Tenn.; brother, Charles H. Klinger, and wife, Suzanne, of West Milton; and three sisters, Connie Bower, of Allenwood, Betty Walker and husband, Kenneth of North Carolina, and Mary Ann Ferguson and husband, Charles, of East Stroudsburg.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Haines, and a brother-in-law, Joseph Bower Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Penn State Dance Marathon (thon.donardrive.com).
Funeral services will be announced at a later date by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
