Richard L. Miller
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 this morning at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown.
G. Fred Wesner
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown
Connie R. Bower
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at First Presbyterian Church, Walnut Street, Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
