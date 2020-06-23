MIFFLINBURG — Debra Sharon Showers, 64, of Mifflinburg entered into rest at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her residence.
Born on June 6, 1956, in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Paul Koser and Ethel (Eiswerth) Chestnut. On July 6, 2002, she married Stephen Showers, who passed away on Nov. 26, 3003.
She was a graduate of Milton High School and McCann School of Business and Technology.
Debra worked at Evangelical Community Hospital in the finance department as a billing clerk.
She loved to sew and knit. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are one daughter, Melissa Campbell of Montoursville; one son and daughter-in-law, Tristan and Carissa Hauck of New Columbia; three grandchildren, Brooklynn, Lawrence, and McKenzie; and four brothers, Shane Koser, Kevin Whipple, Randy Whipple and Rod Whipple. Also surviving is her companion, Timothy Mull of Mifflinburg.
She was preceded in death by one brother, George “Butch” Koser.
Family and friends are invited to the visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Adamo’s, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the memorial service will be held at 7.
To share in Debra‘s online memorial, visit www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals • Cremations • Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.
Commented