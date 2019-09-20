Sandra K. Andrews
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, 308 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral will be held at 11.
Betty M.B. Karch
A memorial service will be conducted at noon Sunday at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at noon Monday, Sept. 23, at Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
Sheri L. Adams
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at North Waverly Chapel, in Waverly, N.Y.
Gary W. Hendershot
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brooks Funeral Home, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where the funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.
Harry S. Fidler
Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a memorial service will be held at 11.
