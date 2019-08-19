MILTON — Brady D. Snyder, 88, of Fairview Ave., Milton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home.
Born June 1, 1931, in West Milton, he was the son of the late Uriah S. and Florence (Snyder) Snyder. He was married on Nov. 10, 1985, to the former Sylvia Coup.
Brady was a 1949 graduate of Milton High School where he played football and was a 1960 graduate of Western New England College where he earned a BBA.
He enlisted in the Air Force and served from 1949-1953, serving in Japan, Korea and at Westover Air Force Base. He was a high-speed radio operator. Brady spent his working life in Massachusetts working mostly for Monsanto holding many positions before retiring in 1990 as an import/export manager. Earlier in his life he was active in the Western New England College Alumni Association where he was the seventh recipient of the Silver Letter Society award and in the Agawam, Mass., community serving in the P.T.A, the veteran’s committee, the Y.M.C.A. Board, the Beautification Committee, and other various town committees. He was a life member and former commander of the VFW Post 1632 in Agawam and a life member of Post 1665 in Milton. He was also a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1208, Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 171, Fraternal Order of the Elks Lodge 913, American Legion Post 71, and 40/8 Voiture 13, all in Milton, and Liberty Township Fire Company in Mooresburg.
Earlier in life he liked reading, golf, fishing, hunting, and most sports. After retirement he enjoyed traveling, camping, dancing and sitting on his front porch listening to music.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; a daughter, Debbie Poiner and husband Lance of Massachusetts; two sons, Rich Snyder and wife Laura of Connecticut and Jim Snyder of Massachusetts; four grandchildren; and special stepgrandchildren, Stacey Hovenstine, Billie Levitan, Thomas Hovenstine and Jeffrey Levitan.
Brady was preceded in death by a brother, Uriah Snyder; a sister, Betty Stark; and a stepdaughter, Cynthia Levitan.
Friends and relatives will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Shirk officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Harmony Cemetery in Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.
